UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Wales Centre Watkins Dies Aged 41

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:18 PM

Former Wales centre Watkins dies aged 41

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 from cancer, it was announced on Saturday

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 from cancer, it was announced on Saturday.

Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales from 2003-2006, retired in 2011 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer seven years ago.

Wales players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in their Six Nations international against England at Twickenham later on Saturday.

The Welsh Rugby Union wrote on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened by the news that former Wales international Matthew J Watkins has passed away.

"The squad will today wear black armbands to show their respects. All our thoughts are with MJ's family and friends.

Cysga'n dawel (rest in peace) MJ." One of Watkins' former clubs, the Dragons, paid tribute by saying in a statement: "Everyone at Dragons Rugby is deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Matthew J Watkins.

"Matthew will be missed by so many and our sincere condolences go out to Matthew's wife Stacey, his sons Sior and Tal, family and friends."Former dual-code Wales international Jonathan Davies too to Twitter to pay his respects by saying: "RIP Matthew. What a lovely guy who took on cancer with courage and always had a smile on his face. Lived life to the full and was always smiling. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends."

Related Topics

Twitter Died Wife Wales Cancer Family All From

Recent Stories

Brussels reassures Italy over coronavirus support ..

33 seconds ago

Lebanon Will Default on $1.2Bln Eurobond Debt - Pr ..

36 seconds ago

Maldives reports first coronavirus cases

38 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority disposed of 8000-liter impur ..

39 seconds ago

Hungary cancels national day event over coronaviru ..

5 minutes ago

Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.