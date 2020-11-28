Former Wolves captain Bailey suffering from dementia

Former Wolves captain and England international Mike Bailey is the latest player of his generation revealed to be suffering from dementia

The former midfielder, 78, captained the club when they reached the 1972 UEFA Cup final and to their first League Cup triumph two years later.

Bailey, who won two England caps, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017.

His family decided to break their silence to highlight the issue.

"We've spoken to consultants, they've all said it's not just the actual matches, it's all the training -- that constant heading," Bailey's daughter Victoria Tyler told the Express and Star newspaper.

"CT scans showed there was medial temporary lobe atrophy, meaning it was Alzheimer's.

"I don't know how much more evidence is needed to make everybody stop and listen and take action." Manchester United great Bobby Charlton is suffering from dementia while fellow World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles battled the illness before his death last month.

Research has shown that ex-footballers are 3.5 times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease.

The Professional Footballers' Association is setting up a taskforce to look at brain injury diseases.

Speaking about Bailey, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "At the moment he is suffering and fighting against dementia, our thoughts go to him and his family and I know he has the support of the club."