UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former World Champ Povetkin Retires After Struggle With Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Former world champ Povetkin retires after struggle with Covid-19

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Former world heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin said on Sunday that he was ending his career because he needed time to fully recover from coronavirus.

"I am no longer young. I have decided to end my career," the 41-year-old, who held the WBA regular title from 2011-13 and also won gold in the super-heavyweight class at the 2004 Olympics, told the TASS news agency.

Povetkin was WBC interim heavyweight champion from 2020 until March this year when he lost on a TKO to Briton Dillian Whyte in Gibraltar.

Povetkin said he had been ill with Covid-19 and that he "needs a lot of treatment after the coronavirus".

"It will take a long time, and I am not 20 years old anymore," he said.

He said the illness had made it hard for him to train or fight.

"I feel as if I am drunk," he said.

Povetkin finishes his professional career with a record of 36 wins (including 25 knockouts), three losses and one draw.

Related Topics

World Young Gibraltar March Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

9 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

1 hour ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

1 hour ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.