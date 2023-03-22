UrduPoint.com

Former World Cup Winner Mesut Ozil Retires

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 22, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires

World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on Wednesday after an illustrious international career with Germany and club spells with Real Madrid and Arsenal

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on Wednesday after an illustrious international career with Germany and club spells with Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," the attacking midfielder said.

"I've had the privilege to be an international footballer for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football." Ozil, born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen but of Turkish descent, played on some of football's biggest stages but also became embroiled in international politics and accusations of racism.

When Germany were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage, a wounded Ozil accused the German public of "racist" attacks.

His club career blossomed when his deft passing and vision helped secure his move from the Bundesliga to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid side in 2010.

He soon led La Liga in assists while helping the Spanish club to their 32nd league title in 2012.

His big-money move to Arsenal in 2013 helped the London club end their FA Cup drought the following year.

In 2014, Ozil started the final as Germany beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro thanks to Mario Goetze's extra-time goal.

Ozil was repeatedly shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or but the later stages of his career were troubled by disputes over playing time and his close personal friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan was the best man at Ozil's Istanbul wedding to former Miss Turkey and actress Amine in 2019.

But it was Ozil's decision to be pictured with Erdogan on the eve of Turkey's 2018 presidential election that caused particular controversy during that summer's World Cup.

Erdogan was then unleashing a sweeping political crackdown that followed a failed coup attempt against his government.

Ozil's picture with the Turkish leader was widely interpreted as his political endorsement of Erdogan in the 2018 election campaign.

He ended his international career before moving to Fenerbahce and most recently Istanbul Basaksehir.

Related Topics

Election Football World Russia Turkey Drought German Marriage Germany Rio De Janeiro London Man Istanbul Argentina Brazil Tayyip Erdogan 2018 2019 From Government Best Real Madrid Arsenal

Recent Stories

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sust ..

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed servi ..

5 minutes ago
 Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Rai ..

Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Raise Number of Refugees in US - ..

4 minutes ago
 Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who ..

Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who Prevented Border Violation by ..

15 seconds ago
 Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for ..

Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for illegal modifications and nois ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours f ..

Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours for Holy Month

35 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Ch ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Charity International

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.