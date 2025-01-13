Former World Heavyweight Champion Fury Retires From Boxing
Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing.
"I'm going to make this short and sweet," the British fighter said in a social media post. "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing.
"It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it."
The "Gypsy King", 36, last fought in December when he lost his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.
Asked after the fight whether the public would see him fight again, Fury said: "You might do, you might not do.
Who knows?"
Fury enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and retires with a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw.
He has, however, previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.
Fury announced he was quitting after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 but returned to action later that year.
