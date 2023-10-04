Open Menu

Former World MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez Leaving Honda

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Marc Marquez will leave Honda, where he won his six world MotoGP titles, at the end of the season, the team announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Marc Marquez will leave Honda, where he won his six world MotoGP titles, at the end of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez to end collaboration early by mutual agreement," the team posted on social media.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has been hampered by injury since the start of the 2020 season, had one year left on a four-year deal.

"Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets," said Honda in a statement.

Marquez joined Honda after winning the Moto2 title in 2012.

