Formula 1 fever to hit Azerbaijan after month-long break

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Formula 1 will return to action after a four-week break as the streets of the capital Baku this weekend will host the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 4 of the season, will take place over 51 laps on the 6.003-kilometer (3.7-mile) Baku City Circuit on Sunday.

On Saturday there will be a sprint, a qualifying session for Sunday's race.

The Azerbaijan GP was first held in the 2017 season.

The previous round, on April 2 in Australia, was won by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver's maiden win in Melbourne.

Reigning champion Verstappen is leading the 2023 Driver Standings with 69 points. Verstappen has a 15-point advantage over his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is third with 45 points.

In the constructors' standings, leaders Red Bull bagged 123 points for a 58-point lead over Aston Martin. Mercedes are in the number three spot with 56 points before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.