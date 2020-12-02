UrduPoint.com
Formula 1: Mick Schumacher Joins Haas For 2021

Wed 02nd December 2020

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, has confirmed to race for Haas in 2021

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, has confirmed to race for Haas in 2021.

"The Schumacher name will make a racing return to Formula 1 in 2021, after Haas signed Mick Schumacher - son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher - on a multi-year deal," Formula 1 said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old German driver tops the Formula 2 title race by 14 points with one round to go.

"I am really looking forward to the next year's challenge," he said in a video statement on Twitter. "My dream is finally coming true and I am really happy and emotionally exploding."

More Stories From Sports

