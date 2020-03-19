UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula 1 Postpones Dutch, Spanish, Monaco Races Due To COVID-19 - FIA

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Formula 1 Postpones Dutch, Spanish, Monaco Races Due to COVID-19 - FIA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Three races of the Formula 1 championship ” the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, the Grand Prix of Spain and the Grand Prix of Monaco ” will be postponed due to the coronavirus, the Federation Internationale de l'automobile (FIA) said on Thursday.

"In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed," the FIA said.

The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and continue to consider alternative dates for each grand prix at the end of the year, it said.

The 2020 season is expected to start after May, as soon as it is safe, the FIA added.

Earlier, Formula 1 canceled the race in Australia and postponed races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China due to the situation with coronavirus. The Dutch Grand Prix was scheduled for May 1-3, the Spanish Grand Prix for May 8-10, and the Monaco Grand Prix for May 21-24.

Related Topics

Australia China Monaco Spain Bahrain Netherlands Vietnam Federal Investigation Agency May 2020 Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.