Formula 1 Postpones Dutch, Spanish, Monaco Races Due to COVID-19 - FIA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Three races of the Formula 1 championship ” the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, the Grand Prix of Spain and the Grand Prix of Monaco ” will be postponed due to the coronavirus, the Federation Internationale de l'automobile (FIA) said on Thursday.

"In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed," the FIA said.

The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and continue to consider alternative dates for each grand prix at the end of the year, it said.

The 2020 season is expected to start after May, as soon as it is safe, the FIA added.

Earlier, Formula 1 canceled the race in Australia and postponed races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China due to the situation with coronavirus. The Dutch Grand Prix was scheduled for May 1-3, the Spanish Grand Prix for May 8-10, and the Monaco Grand Prix for May 21-24.