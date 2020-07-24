Formula 1 stages of the 2020 season in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Canada are canceled, the auto racing series said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Formula 1 stages of the 2020 season in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Canada are canceled, the auto racing series said on Friday.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that unfortunately it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this year.

We look forward to returning next season to the Americas to put on a show for our passionate fans in the region," the organization said on Twitter.

However, it confirmed races at Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola.