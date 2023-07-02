Open Menu

Formula 1 To Keep Austrian Grand Prix On Calendar Until 2030

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Formula 1 signed a new agreement on Sunday with promoter Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG. on another four-year renewal of its right to host the Austrian Grand Prix.

The current agreement runs until 2027. Under the new contract, the Spielberg stage will remain on the Calendar until 2030, Formula 1 said.

"Sunday's announcement further reiterates F1's long-term commitment to racing in the country, adding to the four-year renewal ” confirming the race from 2024 to 2027 ” that was announced earlier this year," the statement read.

The Spielberg motordrome has hosted the event since the 1970s, covering the stages from 1970-1987, 1997-2003, and 2014-2023. The 2023 Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). The reigning winner is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

