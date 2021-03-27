UrduPoint.com
Formula E Doubles Up In Rome And Valencia

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:49 PM

Formula E doubles up in Rome and Valencia

Formula E added grand prix in Rome and Valencia on Saturday to bring to 10 the number of races on the all-electric circuit's provisional 2021 calendar

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Formula E added grand prix in Rome and Valencia on Saturday to bring to 10 the number of races on the all-electric circuit's provisional 2021 calendar.

The season began in Saudi Arabia last month with two races, and next moves on to Rome for back-to-back races on April 10/11.

From the Italian capital the campaign goes to Valencia which serves up another double helping on April 24/25.

Then it's the turn of Monaco, Marrakech and two races in Santiago with further races expected to be added as the health situation with the coronavirus pandemic evolves.

"The remainder will be confirmed soon," the organisers announced.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship in 2020.

Provisional 2021 FormulaE Calendar February 26 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia February 27 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia April 10 - Rome April 11 - Rome April 24 - Valencia April 25 - Valencia May 8 - Monaco May 22 - MarrakechJune 5 - SantiagoJune 6 - Santiago

