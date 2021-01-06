Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

The 2021 Formula E season will spark into life in Saudi Arabia with two floodlit races at Diriyah on February 26 and 27, organisers announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 2021 Formula E season will spark into life in Saudi Arabia with two floodlit races at Diriyah on February 26 and 27, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The campaign had initially been due to start in Chile on January 16-17 but those races have had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The all-electric championship's Calendar for the remainder of its seventh season has yet to be determined.

Saudi Arabia, currently hosting the Dakar Rally, is staging its first Formula One Grand Prix this year as part of its "2030 vision" to increase openness.

But critics have accused the ultra conservative kingdom of "sportswashing" -- using sport to divert attention away from human rights issues.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship last year.

This season's winner will be officially recognised for the first time as a world champion by motorsport's governing body the FIA in a sign of the circuit's growing stature.