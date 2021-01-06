UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula E Season To Start In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:01 AM

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

The 2021 Formula E season will spark into life in Saudi Arabia with two floodlit races at Diriyah on February 26 and 27, organisers announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 2021 Formula E season will spark into life in Saudi Arabia with two floodlit races at Diriyah on February 26 and 27, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The campaign had initially been due to start in Chile on January 16-17 but those races have had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The all-electric championship's Calendar for the remainder of its seventh season has yet to be determined.

Saudi Arabia, currently hosting the Dakar Rally, is staging its first Formula One Grand Prix this year as part of its "2030 vision" to increase openness.

But critics have accused the ultra conservative kingdom of "sportswashing" -- using sport to divert attention away from human rights issues.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship last year.

This season's winner will be officially recognised for the first time as a world champion by motorsport's governing body the FIA in a sign of the circuit's growing stature.

Related Topics

World Dakar Chile Saudi Arabia Federal Investigation Agency January February From

Recent Stories

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

24 minutes ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

24 minutes ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

5 minutes ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms Only Russia, Kazakhstan Allowed to B ..

29 minutes ago

Biden Plans to Invite More Former Obama Senior Off ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.