Formula E to resume in August with six races in Berlin

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Formula E championship will restart in August with six races behind closed doors in Berlin over the space of eight days, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The season was interrupted in March by the coronavirus pandemic with Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa top of the standings after five races.

"The Formula E Championship is scheduled to restart on 5-6 August with an opening double-header in the complex of the former Berlin-Tempelhof airport, followed by a second on the weekend of 8-9 August," read an FIA statement.

"A third and final double-header, held on 12-13 August, will conclude the 2019-2020 season." "Each of the three double-headers will be contested on different configurations of the circuit, ensuring the sporting interest remains unchanged," it added.

In agreement with German health authorities, the races will be staged without spectators and the number of people on site at any time will be limited to 1,000.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place while most meetings, such as "administrative checks, driver and team manager briefings and stewards' hearings", will be conducted remotely via video conference.

The season, which began last November in Saudi Arabia, will consist of 11 races instead of the planned 14. Events in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the US and Britain (two) have been cancelled.

The Berlin grand prix was originally scheduled for June 21.