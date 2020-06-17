UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula E To Resume In August With Six Races In Berlin

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:25 PM

Formula E to resume in August with six races in Berlin

The Formula E championship will restart in August with six races behind closed doors in Berlin over the space of eight days, organisers announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Formula E championship will restart in August with six races behind closed doors in Berlin over the space of eight days, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The season was interrupted in March by the coronavirus pandemic with Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa top of the standings after five races.

"The Formula E Championship is scheduled to restart on 5-6 August with an opening double-header in the complex of the former Berlin-Tempelhof airport, followed by a second on the weekend of 8-9 August," read an FIA statement.

"A third and final double-header, held on 12-13 August, will conclude the 2019-2020 season." "Each of the three double-headers will be contested on different configurations of the circuit, ensuring the sporting interest remains unchanged," it added.

In agreement with German health authorities, the races will be staged without spectators and the number of people on site at any time will be limited to 1,000.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place while most meetings, such as "administrative checks, driver and team manager briefings and stewards' hearings", will be conducted remotely via video conference.

The season, which began last November in Saudi Arabia, will consist of 11 races instead of the planned 14. Events in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the US and Britain (two) have been cancelled.

The Berlin grand prix was originally scheduled for June 21.

Related Topics

China France German Driver Berlin Indonesia Italy Portugal South Korea Saudi Arabia SITE Federal Investigation Agency March June August November Agreement Top Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Poverty, anger swell in north Lebanon as crisis de ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers' June 23 On ..

3 minutes ago

China again urges India to stop provocative activi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.