Formula One 2021 season: Drivers guide - part 1

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton will begin his quest to become the most decorated driver in Formula One history on Sunday in Bahrain.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the drivers making up the grid for the record 23-race 2021 season: Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (Britain) With a record 95 race wins and a record-sharing seventh world title, Hamilton has done what many thought was unimaginable, occupy the same lofty pedestal as Michael Schumacher. The newly knighted Sir Lewis, who also has more pole positions and podiums than any other driver in the championship's history, will now be favourite to earn the right to be considered Formula One's GOAT with an eighth title in what could be his swansong.

Valtteri Bottas (Finland) He has emerged as so much more than just a token teammate chasing crumbs off Hamilton's plate, although he is still more often than not 'fastest on Friday' practice but not 48 hours later when it matters most. For Hamilton, Bottas "does his talking on the track, I have a huge respect for him". That came after the Finn had deprived him of pole in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He has signed, like Hamilton, a one-year contract extension until the end of this season.

Ferrari Charles Leclerc (Monaco) -- The Monegasque will be anticipating a better season than last, which shouldn't be hard after a misfiring car contributed to the team's worst performance in 40 years. He finished eighth, making the podium only twice, and will be anxious to forge new and altogether more positive memories with an improved car to capitalise on his prodigious talent.

Carlos Sainz (Spain) He replaced two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren and now four-time champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari to form the team's' youngest pairing in the past 50 years. In Sainz Ferrari feel they have found an ideal fit for their family, pointing to his technical ability, talent and character. Last term Sainz came in sixth, with his new teammate two places behind.

Red Bull Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Unbridled ability, a razor sharp competitive streak and streetcar racing nous have contributed to his position as heir apparent to Hamilton's crown.

A drop in form by Red Bull and Mercedes' relentless excellence has counted against his title aims, but a win in the last race of 2020 and strong form in testing last week suggest Mercedes may not have things all their own way this term. Verstappen was best of the rest to the Mercedes men last term, with two wins and 11 podiums. An improvement is on the cards, with Honda supplying a new engine in their final season. It would be one almighty leaving gift if the Dutchman was to break Hamilton and his team's hegemony.

Sergio Perez (Mexico) Things looked bleak for the popular Mexican in terms of remaining on the grid for 2021 in the run up to the penultimate race of last season. He was out of contract with Racing Point and without a win from 189 starts. But he conjured up a stirring maiden victory to earn a call from Red Bull to replace Alexander Albon who remains as test driver after an inconsistent first season.

McLaren Lando Norris (Britain) Ninth with 97 points to Hamilton in his second season in F1 last year, the 21-year-old Englishman is confident of being more than a match for his new teammate Daniel Ricciardo after proving an equal partner to Ferrari's new driver Carlos Sainz. He anticipates making ripples in the F1 pool in 2021. "I am in that earlier phase of my career but I still need to perform very well, and there are no excuses for me anymore."Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)The man with the golden smile is counting on McLaren's upturn in fortunes after a barren spell to help reignite his career after a quiet two years with Renault. Beneath the surface of his endearing good nature lurks a fiercely ambitious streak, which at 31 and after nine full seasons, is stronger than ever before. His flashy brilliant best was dimmed by his under-performing French team over the past two years. At McLaren, he will want to become better acquainted with the podium after only two visits in the past two seasons.