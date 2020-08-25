Formula One adds four races to 2020 calendar, but China cut

Four Grand Prix races, in Turkey, Bahrain (two) and Abu Dhabi, have been added to the 2020 Formula One calendar, it was announced Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Four Grand Prix races, in Turkey, Bahrain (two) and Abu Dhabi, have been added to the 2020 Formula One Calendar, it was announced Tuesday.

Formula 1 also confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was initially postponed earlier this year, will now not be run in 2020, bringing the race total to 17 for the season.

"We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible," organisers said in a statement.