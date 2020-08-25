UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula One Adds Four Races To 2020 Calendar, But China Cut

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Formula One adds four races to 2020 calendar, but China cut

Four Grand Prix races, in Turkey, Bahrain (two) and Abu Dhabi, have been added to the 2020 Formula One calendar, it was announced Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Four Grand Prix races, in Turkey, Bahrain (two) and Abu Dhabi, have been added to the 2020 Formula One Calendar, it was announced Tuesday.

Formula 1 also confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was initially postponed earlier this year, will now not be run in 2020, bringing the race total to 17 for the season.

"We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible," organisers said in a statement.

Related Topics

Turkey China Abu Dhabi Bahrain 2020 All Race

Recent Stories

Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

7 minutes ago

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

24 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

24 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

38 minutes ago

IGP visits city area, briefed on Muharram security ..

2 minutes ago

Spain calls in army to help fight pandemic: PM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.