Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :results of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg on Saturday: 1.

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 26mins 30.059sec, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 1.675sec, 3. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 5.644, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 13.429, 5. Sergio Prez (MEX/Red Bull) 18.302, 6.

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 31.032, 7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 34.539, 8. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 35.447, 9. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 37.163, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 37.557, 11.

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 38.580, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 39.738, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 48.241, 14. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 50.753, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 52.125, 16.

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 52.412, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 54.456, 18. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 68.

694, 19. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) - retired but classified DNS: Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) World championship standings Drivers 1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 189 pts, 2. Sergio Prez (MEX) 151, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 145, 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 133, 5. George Russell (GBR) 116, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 94, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 58, 8.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 42, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 28, 11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 18, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 16, 13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 15, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 15, 15.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 16. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 5, 17. Mick Schumacher (GER) 4, 18. Alexander Albon (THA) 3, 19. Lance Stroll (CAN) 3, 20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0, 21. Nico Hulkenberg 0 Constructors1.

Red Bull 340 pts, 2. Ferrari 278, 3. Mercedes 210, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 73, 5. Alpine-Renault 70, 6. Alfa Romeo 51, 7. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 27, 8. Haas-Ferrari 22, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 18, 10. Williams-Mercedes 3