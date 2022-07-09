UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 09, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Results of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg on Saturday

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :results of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg on Saturday: 1.

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 26mins 30.059sec, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 1.675sec, 3. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 5.644, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 13.429, 5. Sergio Prez (MEX/Red Bull) 18.302, 6.

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 31.032, 7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 34.539, 8. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 35.447, 9. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 37.163, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 37.557, 11.

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 38.580, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 39.738, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 48.241, 14. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 50.753, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 52.125, 16.

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 52.412, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 54.456, 18. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 68.

694, 19. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) - retired but classified DNS: Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) World championship standings Drivers 1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 189 pts, 2. Sergio Prez (MEX) 151, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 145, 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 133, 5. George Russell (GBR) 116, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 94, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 58, 8.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 42, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 28, 11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 18, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 16, 13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 15, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 15, 15.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 16. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 5, 17. Mick Schumacher (GER) 4, 18. Alexander Albon (THA) 3, 19. Lance Stroll (CAN) 3, 20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0, 21. Nico Hulkenberg 0 Constructors1.

Red Bull 340 pts, 2. Ferrari 278, 3. Mercedes 210, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 73, 5. Alpine-Renault 70, 6. Alfa Romeo 51, 7. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 27, 8. Haas-Ferrari 22, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 18, 10. Williams-Mercedes 3

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton George Pierre Ferrari Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased ..

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Indonesian President exchange Eid ..

Prime Minister , Indonesian President exchange Eid greetings

2 minutes ago
 EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Ru ..

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted - EU Lawmaker

5 minutes ago
 Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': ..

Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': media

5 minutes ago
 Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

5 minutes ago
 Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.