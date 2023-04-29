UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint Grid

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Revised grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):Revised grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday: Esteban Ocon was demoted to start from the pitlane after changes to his Alpine and Williams were unable to repair Logan Sargeant's car: Front row Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 3rd row Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 4th row Alex Albon (THA/Williams) Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 5th row Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 6th row Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 7th row Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 8th row Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 9th row Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) Nyck de Vries (NED/Alpha Tauri) Pitlane: Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) Not starting: Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) afpFERRARI N.V.

