UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix Grid

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Front row Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 3rd row George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) Alex Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 4th row Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 5th row Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 6th row Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 7th row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)* 8th row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)* Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)* 9th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)* Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)* 10th row Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)* Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)* * Seven drivers including world champion Max Verstappen who posted the fastest time were hit with penalties and demoted to the back for the fitting of new power units and parts to their cars.

Related Topics

World Hamilton George Pierre Sunday

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

5 minutes ago
 'No upsets' as Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in Asia ..

'No upsets' as Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

5 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Creates 20 New Cardinals of Catholic ..

Pope Francis Creates 20 New Cardinals of Catholic Church

5 minutes ago
 Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - H ..

Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Health Ministry

52 minutes ago
 EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina on Entry Docu ..

EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina on Entry Documents for Serbs - Borrell

52 minutes ago
 President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of ..

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.