Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Front row Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 3rd row George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) Alex Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 4th row Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 5th row Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 6th row Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 7th row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)* 8th row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)* Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)* 9th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)* Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)* 10th row Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)* Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)* * Seven drivers including world champion Max Verstappen who posted the fastest time were hit with penalties and demoted to the back for the fitting of new power units and parts to their cars.