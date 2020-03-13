UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula One Championship Expected To Start In Late May Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:02 PM

Formula One Championship Expected to Start in Late May Due to Coronavirus

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) expect the Formula 1 championship to begin in the end of May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Formula 1 and the International automobile Federation (FIA) expect the Formula 1 championship to begin in the end of May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The opening race of the season in Australia was called off earlier in the day, while the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix were postponed.

"Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the Championship in Europe at the end of May but given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed," Formula 1 said in a press release.

Related Topics

Australia Europe Bahrain Vietnam Federal Investigation Agency May Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

26 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

37 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

51 minutes ago

Austria Likely to Announce More Drastic COVID-19 R ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N suspends membership of its leaders for meeti ..

1 hour ago

National economic development linked to the uplift ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.