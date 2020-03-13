Formula One Championship Expected to Start in Late May Due to Coronavirus

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) expect the Formula 1 championship to begin in the end of May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Formula 1 and the International automobile Federation (FIA) expect the Formula 1 championship to begin in the end of May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The opening race of the season in Australia was called off earlier in the day, while the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix were postponed.

"Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the Championship in Europe at the end of May but given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed," Formula 1 said in a press release.