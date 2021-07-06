Formula One chief Domenicali says still planning on 23-race season

Sydney, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali said Tuesday he remained confident a 23-race season would still be possible despite the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

"While it is disappointing we won't be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward," he said in a statement.