Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Grid for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola, the second round of the 2021 world championship: Front row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 2nd row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 3rd row Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 4th row Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 5th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 6th row Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 7th row Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 8th row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 9th row Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 10th rowNikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari)Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)