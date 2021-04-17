UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Grid

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid

Grid for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola, the second round of the 2021 world championship

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Grid for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola, the second round of the 2021 world championship: Front row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 2nd row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 3rd row Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 4th row Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 5th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 6th row Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 7th row Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 8th row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 9th row Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 10th rowNikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari)Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)

Related Topics

World Hamilton George Pierre Sunday

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

23 minutes ago

ATC awards 254 years imprisonment in firing case

8 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

9 seconds ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

38 minutes ago

Court rejects plea of slain SU's student Amir Jato ..

11 seconds ago

Kremlin critic Navalny could 'die any minute': doc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.