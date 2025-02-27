Formula One: Pre-season testing times

Times after the second of three days of Formula One pre-season testing at Bahrain on Thursday

Sakhir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Times after the second of three days of Formula One pre-season testing at Bahrain on Thursday:

1. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams) 1min 29.348s, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari) at 0.031s, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 0.083, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 0.430, 5. Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes) 0.436, 6. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 0.881, 7.

Liam Lawson (NZL/Red Bull) 0.904, 8. Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine) 1.020, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1.082, 10. Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB) 1.327, 11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1.352, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls) 1.445, 13. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1.473, 14. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1.534, 15. Gabriel Borteleto (BRA/Sauber) 1.709, 16. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber) 2.109, 17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas) 3.723, 18. Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas) 5.024