Mon 27th April 2020

Muhammad Rameez

Formula One Race Series Plans to Launch Revised 2020 Season on July 5 in Austria - CEO

Formula One is targeting July 5 as the start date for its delayed 2020 season with the holding of the first race in Austria without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race series' CEO Chase Carey said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Formula One is targeting July 5 as the start date for its delayed 2020 season with the holding of the first race in Austria without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race series' CEO Chase Carey said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, organizers of the French Grand Prix, initially scheduled to take place in June, announced that the race could not be held this year. Also on Monday, organizers of the UK Grand Prix said that any race in the country this season would be held behind closed doors.

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend.

September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races," Carey said in a statement.

The Formula One CEO added that the revised 2020 Calendar would reflect the limitations on professional sports and public gatherings that remain in place in each individual country as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside in several countries.

The first grand prix of the 2020 season was initially scheduled to take place on March 15 in Australia.

