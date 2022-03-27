Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Starting grid for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2022 Formula One world championship: Front row: Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 2nd row: Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 3rd row: Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 4th row: Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 5th row: Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 6th row: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 7th row: Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 8th row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 9th row Nico Huelkenberg (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 10th row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda) Will not start: Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari).