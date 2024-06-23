Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) result of the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th round of the Formula One world championship, on Sunday:
1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1hr 28min 20.227sec, 2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 2.219sec, 3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 17.790, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 22.320, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 22.709, 6. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 31.028, 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 33.760, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 59.524, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:02.025, 10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:11.889, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:19.215, 12. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1 lap 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) 1 lap, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1 lap, 15. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB) 1 lap, 16. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) 1 lap, 17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1 lap, 18. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) 1 lap, 19. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 1 lap, 20. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) 2 laps
Fastest lap: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
Drivers standings
1.
Max Verstappen (NED) 219 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 150, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 148, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 116, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 111, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 87, 7. George Russell (GBR) 81, 8. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 70, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 41, 10. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 19, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 17, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 9, 13. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 14. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 5, 16. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 3, 17. Alex Albon (THA) 2, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1, 19. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 20. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 21. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0
Constructors
1. Red Bull 330 pts, 2. Ferrari 270, 3. McLaren 237, 4. Mercedes 151, 5. Aston Martin 58, 6. RB 28, 7. Alpine 8, 8. Haas 7, 9. Williams 2, 10. Sauber 0
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA2 hours ago
-
Pak athletes to participate in Children of Asia Games4 hours ago
-
Afghanistan creates a new history after defeating Australia by 21 runs6 hours ago
-
Rania, Nimra of Hazara Region to play in Asian Junior Women Squash7 hours ago
-
Portugal breeze past Turkey and into Euro 2024 knockout stage19 hours ago
-
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash19 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update19 hours ago
-
Paul targets US number one spot against Musetti in Queen's final19 hours ago
-
Kuldeep, Pandya lead India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh at T20 World Cup19 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores19 hours ago
-
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash23 hours ago
-
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'23 hours ago