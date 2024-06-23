Open Menu

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) result of the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th round of the Formula One world championship, on Sunday:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1hr 28min 20.227sec, 2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 2.219sec, 3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 17.790, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 22.320, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 22.709, 6. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 31.028, 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 33.760, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 59.524, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:02.025, 10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:11.889, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:19.215, 12. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1 lap 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) 1 lap, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1 lap, 15. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB) 1 lap, 16. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) 1 lap, 17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1 lap, 18. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) 1 lap, 19. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 1 lap, 20. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) 2 laps

Fastest lap: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

Drivers standings

1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 219 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 150, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 148, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 116, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 111, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 87, 7. George Russell (GBR) 81, 8. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 70, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 41, 10. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 19, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 17, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 9, 13. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 14. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 5, 16. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 3, 17. Alex Albon (THA) 2, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1, 19. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 20. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 21. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0

Constructors

1. Red Bull 330 pts, 2. Ferrari 270, 3. McLaren 237, 4. Mercedes 151, 5. Aston Martin 58, 6. RB 28, 7. Alpine 8, 8. Haas 7, 9. Williams 2, 10. Sauber 0

Related Topics

USA World Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Logan Pierre Sunday Oscar Ferrari Aston Martin McLaren

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

21 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

21 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

21 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

21 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

21 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports