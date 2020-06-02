Formula One unveils 8-race schedule in Europe from July 5

The curtailed Formula One season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other races in Europe, the organisers said on Tuesday

Formula One said it hoped to have between 15 and 18 races in total, with the season being completed in December.