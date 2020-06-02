UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula One Unveils 8-race Schedule In Europe From July 5

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Formula One unveils 8-race schedule in Europe from July 5

The curtailed Formula One season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other races in Europe, the organisers said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The curtailed Formula One season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other races in Europe, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Formula One said it hoped to have between 15 and 18 races in total, with the season being completed in December.

Related Topics

Europe Austria July December

Recent Stories

Russia Invites Military Units From 19 Countries to ..

5 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA Negotiating Prospects of Flying Ea ..

5 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Deadline of Debt Negotiations Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Australia probes US police assault on its journali ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth of Russian Military ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Detains Ukrainian Officer ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.