Formula One Unveils Biggest-ever 23-race Calendar For 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Formula One unveils biggest-ever 23-race calendar for 2021

Formula One unveiled a 23-race calendar for 2021 on Tuesday, its biggest ever, but the slot that was to be occupied by Vietnam has been left vacant

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Formula One unveiled a 23-race Calendar for 2021 on Tuesday, its biggest ever, but the slot that was to be occupied by Vietnam has been left vacant.

The season will start in Australia on March 21 and will include the first ever race in Saudi Arabia on November 28, but Vietnamese organisers told AFP their race originally scheduled for April might never take place.

