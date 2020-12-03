Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain: Drivers 1

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 332 pts -- champion, 2.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 201, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 189, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 102, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 100, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 98, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 86, 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 85, 9.

Alexander Albon (THA) 85, 10.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 71, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 59, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 42, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 33, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 26, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16.

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 4, 17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 4, 18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 533 pts -- champions, 2. Red Bull 274, 3. McLaren 171, 4. Racing Point 154, 5. Renault 144, 6. Ferrari 131, 7. AlphaTauri 97, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing 8, 9. Haas 3