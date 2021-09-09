UrduPoint.com

Thu 09th September 2021

Formula One: World championship standings

Monza, Italy, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 224.5 pts, 2.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 221.5, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 123, 4. Lando Norris (GBR) 114, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 108, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 92, 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 89.5,8. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 66, 9.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 56, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 46, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 44, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 35, 13. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 18, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN) 18, 15.

George Russell (GBR) 13, 16.

Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0, 21. Robert Kubica (POL) 0 Constructors 1. Mercedes 344.5 pts, 2.

Red Bull-Honda 332.5, 3. Ferrari 181.5, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 170, 5. Alpine-Renault 90, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 84, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 53, 8. Williams-Mercedes 20, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 3, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0 Note - Half points were awarded at the Belgian Grand Prix when rain reduced the race at Spa to two laps behind the safety car.

