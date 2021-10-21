UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 262.5 pts, 2.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 256.5, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 177, 4. Lando Norris (GBR) 145, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 135, 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 116.5, 7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 116, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 95, 9.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 74, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 58, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 46, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 35, 13.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 26, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 18, 15. George Russell (GBR) 16, 16.

Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 6, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0, 21. Robert Kubica (POL) 0 Constructors1. Mercedes 433.5 pts, 2.

Red Bull-Honda 397.5, 3. McLaren-Mercedes 240, 4. Ferrari 232.5, 5. Alpine-Renault 104, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 92, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 61, 8. Williams-Mercedes 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 7, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0.

