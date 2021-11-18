UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 332.5 pts, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 318.5, 3.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 203, 4. Sergio Perez (MEX) 178, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 151, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 148, 7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 139.5, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 92, 10.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 62, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 50, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 42, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26, 14.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 20, 15. George Russell (GBR) 16, 16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 10, 17.

Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0, 21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0 Constructors1. Mercedes 521.5 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 510.5, 3.

Ferrari 287.5, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 256, 5. Alpine-Renault 112, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 112, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 68, 8. Williams-Mercedes 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 11, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0.

