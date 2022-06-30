Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 175 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 129, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 126, 4. George Russell (GBR) 111, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 102, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 77, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 50, 8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 39, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 18, 11.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 16, 12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15, 13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 15, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 13, 15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 16. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 5, 17. Alexander Albon (THA) 3, 18. Lance Stroll (CAN) 3, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 21. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0.

Constructors1. Red Bull 304 pts, 2. Ferrari 228, 3. Mercedes 188, 4. McLaren 65, 5. Alpine 57, 6. Alfa Romeo 51, 7. AlphaTauri 27, 8. Aston Martin 16, 9. Haas 15, 10. Williams 3.