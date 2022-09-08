UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Monza, Italy, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 310 pts, 2.

Charles Leclerc (MON) 201, 3. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 201, 4. George Russell (GBR) 188, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 175, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 158, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 82, 8. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 66, 9.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 59, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46,11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 22, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 20, 13.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 19, 14. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 18, 15. Mick Schumacher (GER) 12, 16.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 17. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 5, 18. Lance Stroll (CAN) 5, 19. Alexander Albon (THA) 4, 20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0, 21. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 0 Constructors1. Red Bull 511 pts, 2.

Ferrari 376, 3. Mercedes 346, 4. Alpine-Renault 125, 5. McLaren-Mercedes 101, 6. Alfa Romeo 51, 7. Haas-Ferrari 34, 8. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 29, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 25, 10. Williams-Mercedes 4.

