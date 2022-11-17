Formula One: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 429 pts, 2.
Charles Leclerc (MON) 290, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX) 290, 4. George Russell (GBR) 265, 5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 240, 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 234, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 113, 8. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 86, 9.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) 81, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 49, 11. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 36, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 35, 13.
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 25, 14. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 23, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN) 14, 16.
Mick Schumacher (GER) 12, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 12, 18. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 6, 19. Alexander Albon (THA) 4, 20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 2, 21. Nyck de Vries (NED) 2, 22. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 0 Constructors1.
Red Bull 719 pts, 2. Ferrari 524, 3. Mercedes 505, 4. Alpine-Renault 167, 5. McLaren-Mercedes 148, 6. Alfa Romeo 55, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 50, 8. Haas-Ferrari 37, 9. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 35, 10. Williams-Mercedes 8.