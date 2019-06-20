Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix: World championship standings Drivers 1.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 162 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 133, 3. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 100, 4. Max Verstappen (NED) 88, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 72, 6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 36, 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 18, 8.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 16, 9.

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 14, 10. Sergio Perez (MEX) 13, 11. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 13, 12. Lando Norris (GBR) 12, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 12, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 10, 15.

Alexander Albon (THA) 7, 16. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6, 17. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2 Constructors1. Mercedes 295 pts, 2. Ferrari 172, 3. Red Bull-Honda 124, 4. McLaren-Renault 30, 5. Renault 28, 6. Racing Point-Mercedes 19, 7. Toro Rosso-Honda 17, 8. Haas 16, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 13.