UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forsberg Penalty Puts Sweden On Brink Of Euro 2020 Last 16

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Forsberg penalty puts Sweden on brink of Euro 2020 last 16

Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty sealed Sweden a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on Friday as the Scandinavians moved top of Euro 2020 Group E

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty sealed Sweden a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on Friday as the Scandinavians moved top of Euro 2020 Group E.

Janne Andersson's men, who played out a goalless draw with Spain in their opener, now look set to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2004.

A point in their final game against Poland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday would be enough to be sure of a top-two finish in the group.

"It's good to have four points after two games," said Sweden coach Andersson.

"We've played seven matches this year, and conceded just one goal. Our forwards deserved more today, they were fantastic at times." Slovakia could have qualified with a game to spare with a win, but still have their fate in their own hands ahead of their final match against Spain in Seville.

"I'm satisfied and I'm optimistic," said Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic.

"We'll prepare with the same attitude and maybe there'll be a chance of a little miracle against Spain." On Friday, Sebastian Larsson had an early effort comfortably saved by Martin Dubravka, but Slovakia otherwise started brightly, with Juraj Kucka heading wide in the fifth minute.

Both sides had spells of pressure in the first half without creating many chances, perhaps in the knowledge a point would be a reasonably good result.

Ondrej Duda made space for a shot shortly after the break, but fired over the crossbar.

Kucka drew a brilliant one-handed save from Robin Olsen, but the Slovakia midfielder was flagged offside.

It was Sweden who almost made the breakthrough twice before the hour mark, as Newcastle stopper Dubravka tipped away Ludwig Augustinsson's header and Marcus Danielson nodded over from the resulting corner.

Sweden continued to press for the winner, as Alexander Isak's header looped onto the roof of the net.

Real Sociedad striker Isak then almost scored one of the great European Championship goals, weaving past four defenders before seeing a low strike saved by Dubravka at his near post.

"He's a huge talent," Andersson said of Isak. "He's a young player who has still got a lot of room for improvement.

"I think there is a lot more to come from him. He played really well today."Sweden finally forged ahead in the 77th minute, as RB Leipzig midfielder Forsberg beat Dubravka from the penalty spot after the 'keeper had brought down substitute Robin Quaison.

Slovakia laid a late siege on their opponents' goal, but saw an optimistic late penalty appeal for handball turned down as Sweden held on.

Related Topics

Young Newcastle Leipzig Seville Same Petersburg Spain Poland Slovakia Sweden Euro 2020 Post From Top Coach

Recent Stories

KP govt presents Rs.109 billion supplementary budg ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Security Council Imposes Sanctions Again ..

6 minutes ago

Three day World Music Day festival starts at Lok V ..

6 minutes ago

LDA to hold auction of commercial plots on June 23 ..

6 minutes ago

PPP underlined the need for upholding the sanctity ..

9 minutes ago

Biden Wants JCPOA Revived Before New Iranian Presi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.