Forty Bouts Decided In Independence Day Dangal

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Wrestling Federation organised a dangal in which 40 bouts were decided here at PSB coaching centre.

The event was organised as part of celebrations of the Independence Day under the vision of Government and Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza to promote traditional sports.

Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar and deputy director general, finance, Pakistan Sports board, Raja Ghazanfar, were the chief guests on the occasion and they gave away prizes.

