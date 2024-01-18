Foulkes approved as replacement for Hekmat in NZ squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2024 has approved Robbie Foulkes as a replacement for Rahman Hekmat in the New Zealand squad.

Batting all-rounder Foulkes was named as a replacement after Hekmat was ruled out due to a lumbar bone stress injury sustained during training, according to a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and Chair of the ETC), Wanele Mngomezulu (Host Tournament Director), Sarah Edgar (IBC Representative) and Samuel Badree (Independent Representative).