Foulkes Approved As Replacement For Hekmat In NZ Squad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2024 has approved Robbie Foulkes as a replacement for Rahman Hekmat in the New Zealand squad.
Batting all-rounder Foulkes was named as a replacement after Hekmat was ruled out due to a lumbar bone stress injury sustained during training, according to a press release.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and Chair of the ETC), Wanele Mngomezulu (Host Tournament Director), Sarah Edgar (IBC Representative) and Samuel Badree (Independent Representative).
Recent Stories
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
More Stories From Sports
-
Umm-e-Hani ruled out of National T20 Tournament due to injury28 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against West Indies1 hour ago
-
Swiatek survives epic to make Australian Open third round2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated16 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-IV Greens by 7 wickets16 hours ago
-
Djokovic confronts heckler as he battles through at Australian Open16 hours ago
-
19th Cholistan Rally to start from Feb 2016 hours ago
-
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings19 hours ago
-
Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series19 hours ago
-
PCB Level 1 coaching course held in Rawalpindi19 hours ago
-
Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup20 hours ago
-
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round20 hours ago