UrduPoint.com

Founding Father Of Cricket Statistician In Pakistan Passes Away At 81

Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan passes away at 81

A.Aziz Rehmatullah, A Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan, author and compiler of over a dozen cricket books and an unsung hero of Pakistan Cricket died at the age of 81 after a brief illness, here on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A.Aziz Rehmatullah, A Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan, author and compiler of over a dozen cricket books and an unsung hero of Pakistan Cricket died at the age of 81 after a brief illness, here on Friday.

Aziz Rehmatullah was editor of two cricket magazines Cricket World Quarterly (1978) and Cricket Hearld (1983).

He contributed for Cricket Australia, Sports-week India, New Zealand, West Indies magazines, Cricketer Pakistan, Akhbar-e-Watan and several other magazines.

Aziz Rehmatullah was first member Cricket Statistician of England.

His book "26-Years of Pakistan Test Cricket" published in 1983 was well received internationally.

He possessed top cricket literature of the world and unique pictures and memorabilia.

He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter and grandchildren to mourn his death.

The deceased was laid to rest in Mewashah graveyard here.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Died Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson's New Job as Daily Mail Columnist Pr ..

Boris Johnson's New Job as Daily Mail Columnist Prompts Accusations of Rule-Brea ..

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Se ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 8 female accused to ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 8 female accused to jail

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

5 minutes ago
 US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market ..

US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market to See 2% Inflation Again - F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.