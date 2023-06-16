Founding Father Of Cricket Statistician In Pakistan Passes Away At 81
Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A.Aziz Rehmatullah, A Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan, author and compiler of over a dozen cricket books and an unsung hero of Pakistan Cricket died at the age of 81 after a brief illness, here on Friday.
Aziz Rehmatullah was editor of two cricket magazines Cricket World Quarterly (1978) and Cricket Hearld (1983).
He contributed for Cricket Australia, Sports-week India, New Zealand, West Indies magazines, Cricketer Pakistan, Akhbar-e-Watan and several other magazines.
Aziz Rehmatullah was first member Cricket Statistician of England.
His book "26-Years of Pakistan Test Cricket" published in 1983 was well received internationally.
He possessed top cricket literature of the world and unique pictures and memorabilia.
He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter and grandchildren to mourn his death.
The deceased was laid to rest in Mewashah graveyard here.