Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan passes away at 81

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A.Aziz Rehmatullah, A Founding father of Cricket Statistician in Pakistan, author and compiler of over a dozen cricket books and an unsung hero of Pakistan Cricket died at the age of 81 after a brief illness, here on Friday.

Aziz Rehmatullah was editor of two cricket magazines Cricket World Quarterly (1978) and Cricket Hearld (1983).

He contributed for Cricket Australia, Sports-week India, New Zealand, West Indies magazines, Cricketer Pakistan, Akhbar-e-Watan and several other magazines.

Aziz Rehmatullah was first member Cricket Statistician of England.

His book "26-Years of Pakistan Test Cricket" published in 1983 was well received internationally.

He possessed top cricket literature of the world and unique pictures and memorabilia.

He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter and grandchildren to mourn his death.

The deceased was laid to rest in Mewashah graveyard here.