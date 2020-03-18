UrduPoint.com
Four Brooklyn Nets Players Diagnosed With COVID-19

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are in isolation, the NBA team said Tuesday.

The announcement comes with the NBA -- and all other major US sports -- on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the team said in a statement. "Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic.

"All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians." The Nets said they were notifying known contacts of the players including those from teams who played against the Nets shortly before the NBA shut down its season indefinitely on March 12.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the Nets said.

The four cases more than double the known number of cases of COVID-19 among NBA players.

Utah Jazz defensive standout Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive -- his illness triggering the NBA's current closure.

Teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have also tested positive for the virus.

Woods was tested after reporting flu-like symptoms to the Pistons medical staff.

Mitchell was tested after Gobert's postive test, but had not experienced symptoms.

"I don't have any symptoms," Mitchell said in an interview broadcast by ABC television on Monday. "I could walk down the street (and) if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part about this virus.

"You may seem fine, be fine. And you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home to."

