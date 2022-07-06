Four Chinese national football teams to train abroad

China's four national football teams will train abroad over the next three months, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : China's four national football teams will train abroad over the next three months, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced here on Wednesday.

China's women's team will train in the United States after the East Asian Cup, while the men's U21, men's U19 and women's U17 teams will head to Europe.

The women's team will depart on July 27 and train for around one month in the United States, with Shen Mengyu, Shen Menglu and Zhao Yujie, who currently play in European and American leagues, joining the training camp.

The Steel Roses are preparing for the Asian Games and FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic football competitions, as well as the U23 Asian Cup qualifiers will take place in September 2023.

The men's U21 team will head to Zagreb, Croatia on August 5 and play 16 games against 12 Croatian Second Division teams and four Croatian First Division reserve teams as a warm-up for the qualifiers.

The men's U19 team will go to Saudi Arabia in September to compete in the 2023 U20 Asian Cup qualifiers. The team will train in Serbia and Croatia in July and August.

The women's U17 team plan to train in Spain and France from September 3 to October 4 to prepare for the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.