Four Countries To Host 2024 ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The International Tennis Federation has confirmed that four countries Japan, Mexico, Portugal, and Turkiye would host next year's ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Championships.

These countries would each host selected age groups of the 2024 World Team Championships from 30+ to 85+, and the 2024 World Individual Championships from 30+ through to 90+, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The events have previously been hosted across three venues, however, the ITF Masters Committee decided that there shall be four host locations in 2024.

The global governing body for tennis recently outlined its renewed long-term vision for Masters tennis to become the world's leading sport for tournament participation among those aged over 30.

The four-host model was a key part of a strategy to provide more playing opportunities for players in more locations. The growth of the Tour in recent years has also seen an increase in age groups, entry numbers, and applications to host World Championship events.

Another key element of the strategy identifies Asia as a priority growth region for the Tour from 2023-2026. As part of this approach, Japan has been selected to host the 45+ World Team and Individual Championships in 2024 – the first time it will host a World Championships event.

Mexico City returns as a host for the first time since 2010. Lisbon, Oeiras and Estoril, Portugal; and Manavgat, Turkiye have each delivered highly successful events in recent years and will return in 2024.

David Haggerty, ITF President, said, "As the global guardian of the game, the ITF's mission for the Master's Tour is to help tennis to become the world's leading sport for tournament participation among those aged over 30. The World Championships has always been a fantastic spectacle, with players from across the world giving their all for their countries, and enjoying the wonderful camaraderie that the Tour is well known for." "The fact that these events will take place across four wonderful venues next year is a very exciting development and is a key part of our long-term strategy to grow the Master's Tour.""The World Team and Individual Championships provide host cities with opportunities to attract large volumes of global participants and to realize considerable economic benefits, so I encourage our National Associations to apply to host an event in 2025," ITF President added.

