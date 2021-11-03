UrduPoint.com

Four-day Coaching Course Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Four-day coaching course concludes

The 4-day coaching/refereeing course concluded under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The 4-day coaching/refereeing course concluded under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) here on Wednesday.

Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed certificates among the participants of course. Chairman PMPF Javed Chohan, Associate Secretary Iqbal Shahid, Vice-President Amir Khan, Executive Member Women Wing Ms Okasana Lyman and Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab assured his full support for the promotion of pentathlon in the province.

Earlier, Director Admin Javed Chohan gave a detailed briefing to Director General Sports Punjab about the measures taken for the growth of pentathlon.

"Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation has promoted all the five games of pentathlon across the country within a short period," he said.

International coach Ms Kateryna Shuplyakova of Ukraine imparted shooting, running, swimming, fencing and horse jumping training to 30 male and female players and officials during the 4-day course.

International coach Ms Kateryna Shuplyakova said Pakistan players have plenty of talent and they can win medals in international level pentathlon events. She alsolauded the efforts of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and DirectorAdmin Javed Chohan for the promotion of pentathlon in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Ukraine Punjab Male Women All Coach

Recent Stories

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

6 minutes ago
 District admin takes steps for 100 % vaccination i ..

District admin takes steps for 100 % vaccination in district

20 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 120 b food subsidy pac ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 120 b food subsidy package for 130m people

22 seconds ago
 Kiev Accuses Moscow of Trying to Discredit Ukraine ..

Kiev Accuses Moscow of Trying to Discredit Ukraine at COP26 Over Incident With Z ..

24 seconds ago
 Italian Police Arrest 3 People for Violations in B ..

Italian Police Arrest 3 People for Violations in Bridge Maintenance

26 seconds ago
 Russian cargo plane crashes in Siberia with 7 on b ..

Russian cargo plane crashes in Siberia with 7 on board: ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.