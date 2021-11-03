Four-day coaching course concludes

The 4-day coaching/refereeing course concluded under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The 4-day coaching/refereeing course concluded under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) here on Wednesday.

Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed certificates among the participants of course. Chairman PMPF Javed Chohan, Associate Secretary Iqbal Shahid, Vice-President Amir Khan, Executive Member Women Wing Ms Okasana Lyman and Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab assured his full support for the promotion of pentathlon in the province.

Earlier, Director Admin Javed Chohan gave a detailed briefing to Director General Sports Punjab about the measures taken for the growth of pentathlon.

"Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation has promoted all the five games of pentathlon across the country within a short period," he said.

International coach Ms Kateryna Shuplyakova of Ukraine imparted shooting, running, swimming, fencing and horse jumping training to 30 male and female players and officials during the 4-day course.

International coach Ms Kateryna Shuplyakova said Pakistan players have plenty of talent and they can win medals in international level pentathlon events. She alsolauded the efforts of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and DirectorAdmin Javed Chohan for the promotion of pentathlon in the province.