UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Days Of Dunkirk Cancelled

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Four Days of Dunkirk cancelled

The Four Days of Dunkirk cycling race, scheduled for May 4-9, has been cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Tuesday

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Four Days of Dunkirk cycling race, scheduled for May 4-9, has been cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Tuesday.

Eight teams from the elite World Tour cycling circuit had been due to take part in the stage race.

But local government officials advised against its hosting because of the Covid-19 linked health situation in northern France, leaving organisers biting a financial bullet with a second cancellation of the race.

Related Topics

World Cycling France May From Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

19 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

24 minutes ago

Two dacoits killed, three fled after encounters in ..

1 minute ago

Massive Fire in South Africa's Cape Town Appears t ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 110,700 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Muhammad Ahmad appointed GGAPCP President

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.