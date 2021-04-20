Four Days of Dunkirk cancelled

The Four Days of Dunkirk cycling race, scheduled for May 4-9, has been cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Tuesday

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Four Days of Dunkirk cycling race, scheduled for May 4-9, has been cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Tuesday.

Eight teams from the elite World Tour cycling circuit had been due to take part in the stage race.

But local government officials advised against its hosting because of the Covid-19 linked health situation in northern France, leaving organisers biting a financial bullet with a second cancellation of the race.