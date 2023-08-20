Four injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as four persons were injured in a road accident when a Chinchilla and Pick-Up vehicle collided head-on near Chahalgani Baba at Warsak Road here Sunday, an official of Rescue 1122 told.

Soon after getting the information, the Rescue 1122 ambulances along with the medical team were dispatched to the spot and immediately gave first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

Four people were injured as a result of the collision, the officials said. Those injured in the accident were identified as Ehtisham aged 48 years, Mahbub aged 43 years, Yousaf aged 24 years and Arsalan aged 27 years.