Four Institutes Enter Semi-finals Of Inter-varsity Badminton Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Under the auspices of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, (HEC) Iqra University, Karachi is conducting 46th All Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2023 – 2024 at DOW University Health Sciences from February 1 to 3

The chief guest of the opening ceremony, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa – CEO of Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center appreciated the efforts of the organizers to encourage the mission of women empowerment.

He said that such events were crucial in the country and the event a positive step towards the cause.

He further said that today’s initiative is not only an encouragement to the women

Javed Ali Memon, from HEC in his welcome message highlighted that many milestones that were achieved to revive university sports in a short period.

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, the need is to provide the right opportunities to the youth”, he added.

He maintained that HEC would continue to engage youth in healthy and productive activities to inculcate sportsmanship.

The ceremony was attended by 120 players and officials from 25 universities from all over the country along with sports dignitaries/prominent figures of sports including guest of honor Najiha Alvi – Pakistan Cricketer, Muhammad Ali Rajput, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association, M.

Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association and Syeda Mushayyaddah Zahid – Sr. Director of Physical Education.

In the opening day of the 1st round team event matches University of Punjab defeated LUMS Jamshoro by 2-0, University of Karachi beat Zia Ud Din University by 2-0, IBA Karachi beat GC University Lahore by 2-1. Round 2 matches will be played tomorrow between University of Punjab and Lahore College for Women University Lahore, University of Karachi and Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. The singles individual matches round will also take place on Saturday.

In continuation of the day 2 of 46th All Pakistan HEC Badminton Women Championship 2023 - 2024, Punjab University beat Lahore College for Women University, Lahore by 2-0, Kinnaird College for Women beat University of Sargodha by 2-0, University of Karachi beat Institute of Business Administration Karachi by 2-0 whereas Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan beat FC Christian University Lahore by 2-0.

The semi finals will take place between University of Punjab and Kinnaird College where as 2nd semi final will take place between University of Karachi and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on Saturday.

