Four Killed As Football Team Bus Crashes In Brazil - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Four Killed as Football Team Bus Crashes in Brazil - Reports

Four people died and 29 were injured as a result of a bus carrying a football team falling off a bridge in Brazil, media reported on Monday, citing road police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Four people died and 29 were injured as a result of a bus carrying a football team falling off a bridge in Brazil, media reported on Monday, citing road police.

On Monday morning, the bus carrying players and the coach of the Esporte Clube Vila Maria Helena football club fell off a bridge near the city of Alem Paraiba, Brazilian news website G1 reported.

Four deaths were officially confirmed by the Federal Highway Police, according to the report. The 29 people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals, with their condition not specified in the report.

