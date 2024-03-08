Open Menu

Four KP Players Excel In South Asian Junior Badminton

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Four of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players part of the South Asian Junior Badminton Championship recently played at Islamabad, got one gold, four silver and as many bronze medals.

In the Pakistan team, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players performed brilliantly. In the double Under-17 final, Fahad Ahmad won 1 gold medal, in U15 Abdul Haseeb Khan won silver in singles, Ryan Khan won silver medals and bronze medal and double, Qari Muhammad Umar claimed bronze medal in mixed double U17 and bagged silver medal in U-17 mixed team event and bronze medal in the U15 team even, all these players trained and coach under the two prominent international coaches of the Directorate General Badminton academy Peshawar including Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah and Malik Faraz and Bushra.

Talking to APP, international badminton player who represented Pakistan in the Canadian Open Badminton Championship Syed Sadaqat Shah appreciated the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their remarkable performances in the recently concluded South Asian Junior Badminton Championship Islamabad-2024.

He said winning one gold, four silver and four bronze medals of the junior players of Directorate General Badminton Academy needed much appreciation. He also appreciated the coaches who did hard work with the junior players.

He lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association President Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Muhammad Amjad Khan with all coaches. He said besides Pakistan, teams from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan. The Pakistan Badminton Federation organized the Championship.

